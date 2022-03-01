Bowling
700 series
Sunset
Josh Johnson 277-255-213—745, 208 avg., Consolidated League
City basketball
Men's Comp/Rec "A" Division: Signature Painters 98, Hamman Law II 72
Men's Recreation "B" Division: Team Sanchez 63, Outlaws 57
Men's Recreation C-2 Division: Lancaster 57, Zentner 55
