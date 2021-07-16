Golf

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Cup Matches

Results: Todd Koepp 2 Up over Milt Strong; Bob Nisbet Even with Dave Williams; Dan Tryan 4 & 3 over Glen Hageman; Ron McDonald 6 & 4 over Jim Keeling; Ralph Blee 6 &5 over Bob Holloway; Jack Wahl 1 up over Bon Frank; Gary Shampeny 2 &1 over Steve Wimpfheimer; Randy Holm 2 & 1 over Mike Joyce; Pat Joyce 2 & 1 Gary Doll; Howard Sumner 2 & 1 over Larry Brensdal

Wrestling

Osos Summer Wrestling Camp

The Osos Summer Wrestling Camp is July 29-Aug. 1 at Billings West.

The camp clinician is Matt McDonough, an assistant coach at Cornell College and two-time NCAA champion.

Camp counselors are Michael Kemerer, a four-time NCAA All-American from Iowa; Tony Cassioppi, a two-time NCAA All-American for the Hawkeyes; and Max Murin, a NCAA All-American for Iowa.

The cost is $180 ($210 if housing is needed) for those in grades 4-12 and $100 for those in grades K-3.

Wrestlers in grades K-3 check in from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. July 30 at West. Sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. on July 30-Aug. 1.

Wrestlers in grades 4-12 check in from 4-5 p.m. July 29 at West. On July 29, there is a session from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Sessions on July 30-Aug. 1 run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wrestlers are on their own for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. 

The camp conductor is West wrestling coach Jeremy Hernandez.

Tags

Load comments