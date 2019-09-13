Golf
Hilands
Ladies point par: Carolyn Campbell 64, Amy Anderson 71.
Yellowstone Valley Lacrosse Scramble
Top teams: Gross, Judd Long/Les Best/Troy Steffes/Marcus Weatherhead 54; Joe Lipskis/Ed Nadeau/Eric Rasmussen/Tom Moore 55. Net, Jeff Craig/Jeff Talmark/Jeff Gruizenga/Tyler Stasburger 48.2; Quinn Donovan/Mike Whittmeyer/Ty Elkin/Kevin Woodin 49.7.
Flags: 1, Troy Steffes; 2, Kevin Woodin; 3, David Means; 4, Heather Kimball; 5, Kevin Woodin; 6, Brian Linde; 7, Ty Bermes; 8, Tom Moore; 9, Tyler Kerns; 10, Les Best; 11, Erik Rasmussen; 12, Tom Moore; 13, Mike Whittmeyer; 14, Brian Linde; 15, Ginger Nelson; 16, Keith Woods; 17, Kelly Nelson; 18, Ed Nadeau.
