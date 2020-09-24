Golf

Pryor Creek

Men's Seniors

Shamble, 4-net stableford: Doug Swift, Dan Vogt, Don Charpentier, Harvey Susott 94; Mike Songer, Bob Riehl, Joel Leite, Chuck Jensen 90; Jerry Olson, Paul Hart, Scott Armstrong, Gary Mjolsness 88; Dave Malek, John LangeliersScott Alexander, Wally Sims 85; Bruce Grendahl, Rick Ward, Wayne Bauer, Rick Reid 83; Randy Bodley, Cliff Frank, Michael Cary, Jim Pickens 83.

