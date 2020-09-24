Golf
Pryor Creek
Men's Seniors
Shamble, 4-net stableford: Doug Swift, Dan Vogt, Don Charpentier, Harvey Susott 94; Mike Songer, Bob Riehl, Joel Leite, Chuck Jensen 90; Jerry Olson, Paul Hart, Scott Armstrong, Gary Mjolsness 88; Dave Malek, John LangeliersScott Alexander, Wally Sims 85; Bruce Grendahl, Rick Ward, Wayne Bauer, Rick Reid 83; Randy Bodley, Cliff Frank, Michael Cary, Jim Pickens 83.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.