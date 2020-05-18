Golf

Hole-in-one

Cameron Burt aced the 151-yard, No. 11 hole Saturday at Lake Hills with a 9-iron. Witness: Daniel Burt.

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Pro-Am format

Front 9: Wayne Everson-John Kemp-Harry Beauman-Leroy Morse, 98; Jim Ashcraft-Dave Kennedy-John Fekety-Mort Forney, 101; Phil Hageman-Dave Hilde-Ed Helgeson-Chuck Hunter, 105 (scorecard playoff); Dick Phillips-George Allen-Earl May-Jack Payne, 105 (scorecard playoff); Kenny Wilbert-Dan Bergstrom-Dave Cantrell-Ron Hildebrand, 105 (scorecard playoff).

Back 9: Jim Doll-Jerry Rivinius-Chuck Willkom-Jim Wagner, 94; Clark Swan-Gary Van Wingen-Gary Lefor-Clarke Coulter, 99; Greg Branstetter-Lew Gundlach-Brian Reay, 100; Jack Gauer-John Johnson-Bill Turnquist, 101 (scorecard playoff); Jim Sears-Don Pett-Frank Wittenberg, 101 (scorecard playoff).

