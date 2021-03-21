Trapshooting

Darryl Graff Memorial Trapshoot

at the Billings Trap Club

100 targets at 16 yards

AA: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 100.

A: Dominick Enzenbacher, Billings, 94.

B: Brady McDowell, Froid, 95; Jeff Grovijahn, Billings, 95.

C: Justin O'Daniel, Billings, 93.

Lady: Tracey Landis, Sheridan, Wyo., 88.

Sub junior: Garett Prom, Laurel, 89.

Junior: Colter Elton, Columbus, 86.

Veteran: Jeffrey Niewogna, Wilsall, 90.

100 targets 18 to 27 yards

18-21.5: Garret Prom, Laurel, 91.

22-24.5: Brady McDowell, Froid, 90.

25-27: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 92.

100 (50 pair) targets

A: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 94.

B: Austin Bement, Sidney, 86.

C: Tracey Landeis, Sheridan, Wyo., 78.

D: Phillip Emmons, Luka, Miss., 87.

High overall: Jason Folvag, 286x300.

