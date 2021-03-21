Trapshooting
Darryl Graff Memorial Trapshoot
at the Billings Trap Club
100 targets at 16 yards
AA: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 100.
A: Dominick Enzenbacher, Billings, 94.
B: Brady McDowell, Froid, 95; Jeff Grovijahn, Billings, 95.
C: Justin O'Daniel, Billings, 93.
Lady: Tracey Landis, Sheridan, Wyo., 88.
Sub junior: Garett Prom, Laurel, 89.
Junior: Colter Elton, Columbus, 86.
Veteran: Jeffrey Niewogna, Wilsall, 90.
100 targets 18 to 27 yards
18-21.5: Garret Prom, Laurel, 91.
22-24.5: Brady McDowell, Froid, 90.
25-27: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 92.
100 (50 pair) targets
A: Jason Folvag, Grenora, N.D., 94.
B: Austin Bement, Sidney, 86.
C: Tracey Landeis, Sheridan, Wyo., 78.
D: Phillip Emmons, Luka, Miss., 87.
High overall: Jason Folvag, 286x300.
