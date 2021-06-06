Golf

Laurel

Member-Member

Gross: 138 John Galt Jay Galt, 138 Dan Bosch Jay Wartnow, 139 Tyler Roberts Jordan Roberts, 143 Brendon Whittmeyer Louis Bury, 144 Terry Caekaert Rob Bazant.

Net: 131 Bill Chupp Tom Manni, 132 Kelly McLean Lane Cyphers, 133 Brian Stewart Jim King, 134 John Lamb Tim Keating, 135 Alex Anderson Rick Engum.

Ladies

Gross: 166 Julie Fauth Tracy Michael.

Net: 161 Debra Bonogofsky Priscilla Korb, 161 Jennie Waggoner Linda Jacobson.

