Golf
Laurel
Member-Member
Gross: 138 John Galt Jay Galt, 138 Dan Bosch Jay Wartnow, 139 Tyler Roberts Jordan Roberts, 143 Brendon Whittmeyer Louis Bury, 144 Terry Caekaert Rob Bazant.
Net: 131 Bill Chupp Tom Manni, 132 Kelly McLean Lane Cyphers, 133 Brian Stewart Jim King, 134 John Lamb Tim Keating, 135 Alex Anderson Rick Engum.
Ladies
Gross: 166 Julie Fauth Tracy Michael.
Net: 161 Debra Bonogofsky Priscilla Korb, 161 Jennie Waggoner Linda Jacobson.
