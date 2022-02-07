Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 224, Sue French 544; Ryan Kovach 257-630
Fireside Embers: Aimee Cihak 186-491; Casey Degner 289-732
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 190, Lynn Hanson 498; Mike Dotson 300, Dayton Willoughby 670
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 140-390; Bob Hanson 245-603
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 190-512; Bruce Phillips 233-612
Monday Nite Mixed: Michelle Morgan 244-588; Aaron Shea 236-645
Drifter: Matt Stricker 269, Craig Nickel 730
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 195-554
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 202, Bobbi Barcus 529; Tom Shea 236, Arden Newman 610
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 205, Jennifer Lester 566; Alex Bushman 256, Sam Lustig 651
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 182-519; Stuart Baasch 224, Dennis Mitchell 224, Mike Jennings 593
Six Shooters: Jennifer Guidry 211, Amanda Fergerson 539
Pioneer: Josh Link 290-742
Plaza: Darla Dunham 184, Pat Pitt 490
Bowlers Edge: Mike Freund 279, Craig Nickel 724
T.G.I.F.: MaryLynn Purcell 234-533; Travis Schaff 211, Franak Bubis 582
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Hope Bunk 259, Mari Barbero 441; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 244, Chase Maxwell 605; Girls 11 & Under - Kinsley Link 132, Maliyah Walks 397; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 125, Evan VanLuchene 518
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Talen Gosnell 195-507; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 88-195; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 176-481
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Judy Miller 200-534; Brandon Albaugh 236-622
Tuesday Nite Terror: Brittany Brester 224, Jolene Borg 596; Trevor Dimon 275, Mike Scheppele 675
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 178-515; Arden Newman 238-596
Derby: Teresa Lang 213, Tawny King-Burgee 517
Wednesday Night Metro: Jake Marsich 254-703
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 177-479; Brett Johnson 233, Josh Johnson 611
Federal: Lori Lynch 195, Mary WalksOverIce 476; Shawn Sibley 225-608
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 95, Jazmine Storton 179; Boys 11 & Under - Tiburon Guscott 127-238
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Carly Ray 125-314; Boys 12 & Up - Landen Evans 183-452; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hust 121-293
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Karissa Ottenbacher 213, Jolene Haynie 537; Jon Ottenbacher 246-622
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 179-481; Paul Thompson 269, Jon Ottenbacher 684
Late Starters: Sandi Gonzalez 203, Bobbi Barcus 550; Ace Barcus 257-653
Town & Country Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Rachelle McDowell 186-394; Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 190-554; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 160-415; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hoban 159, Brayden Hoban 420
