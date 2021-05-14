agate Scoreboard: Your Sports May 14, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GolfHilandsLadies Point Par 18 Holes: Janet Reiter 57, Darlene Rector 67.9 Holes: Vickie Hicks 33. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Wire Golf Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Breakthrough moment' for former Montana State cowboy at Billings PBR tour stop Montana State's Lucy Corbett, Duncan Hamilton establish records at Big Sky meet Former Montana Grizzly has been big hit as first-year head coach in Plains Almost time for activities coordinator Shawn Holt to say aloha to 31 years at Billings Skyview Stanford's Christina Aragon pays it forward while zeroing in on Pac-12 championships
