Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 220-528; Paul George 261-706
Fireside Embers: Tennille Cihak 181-503; Kasey Corneliusen 300-674
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 189, Brandy Noall 526; Travis Ernster 268-709
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 177-506; Mark Vinecke 216, Larry Thomas 576
Drifter: Chris Guidry 279-743
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 209-546
Heights Seniors: Toni Cemmons 205, Marilyn Moore 554; Dennis Mitchell 255-667
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 196-549; Allen Ouzts 266, Josh Johnson 698
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 205-555
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 206-531; Dennis Mitchell 211-580
Six Shooters: Jill Foran 210-562
Pioneer: Dave Winslow 280-731
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 192-507
Fireflies: Jane Hoff 210, Jolene Borg 516
Bowlers Edge: Mike Dotson 274, Kyle Armstrong 726
T.G.I.F.: Michelle Skorupa 189, Cindy Alkire 460; Tyler Muri 240, Mick Miller 562
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 141, Hope Bunk 614; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 278, Brek Strobel 672; Girls 11 & Under - Aubrey Marston 107, Skye Maxwell 212; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 155, Layne Marston 265
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Talen Gosnell 169-482; Girls 11 & Under - Avery Mattingley 76-216; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 120-354
Balls O' Fire: Girls 12 & Up - Karma Ah-Mai 136-350; Boys 12 & Up - Jacob Fox 224-557
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 199-545,Ryan Rodgers 225, John Haigh 580
Tuesday Night League: Jess Hammeren 178, Marilyn Moore 473; Mike Scheppele 228, Travis Ernster 642(Triplicate 214)
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 187-529
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 267, Travis Bird 721
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 202-533; Jim Blakeley 222, Jason Jaynes 611
Consolidated: Tommy Leischner 231, Charlie Highsmith 600
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 141-359; Boys 12 & Up - Landon Evans 231-467
Town and Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Pam Brendgord 192, Karissa Ottenbacher 539; Eric Highlander 234-637
Wednesday Night: Kaylie Cook 176-471; John Whitaker 256-688
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 194-545; Tom Shea 256-692
Town & Country Lanes Youth League
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffith 142-361; Boys 12 & Up - Easton Boyles 200-561; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 122, Emma Bailey 287; Boys 11 & Under - Branden Hoban 151-411
