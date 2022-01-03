Basketball

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest is Sunday, Jan. 9, at Billings Central at the Nelles Activities Center.

Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. and the contest starts at 1 p.m. The competition is expected to conclude between 2-2:30 p.m.

The competition is free of charge and is for boys and girls ages 9-14. Medals are awarded to the first three placers in each division.

First-place winners will receive a basketball.

For information, call Andy Mikes at 406-672-1483.

