Basketball
City Rec
Men: Project Mayhem 47, ServPro of Billings 35
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Steve Krell, 228-248-237—713, Tuesday Nite Mixed, 213 avg.; Randy Helm, 266-248-205—719, Tuesday Nite Mixed, 199 avg.; Dean Hoyt, 246-257-238—741, Tuesday Nite Mixed, 215 avg.
Sunset: Travis Bird, 224-246-234-704, Wednesday Metro, 214 avg.; Jerry Heimburger, 258-228-242-728, Goodfellowship, 213 avg.; Brandon Albaugh, 268-245-201-714, Goodfellowship, 195 avg.
Billiards
Fraternal Pool League
Scores: Golden Eagles 11, KC Royals 6; Bald Eagles 10, Eagle Claw 7; Eagle Eye 11, Moose 6.
Standings: Golden Eagles 198, Eagle Eye 171, KC Royals 166, Eagle Claw 158, Bald Eagles 123, Moose 105.
Wrestling
Casper Showdown
The Casper Showdown is March 1 and the folkstyle and Greco-Roman divisions will be contested at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyo.
Register at trackwrestling.com. Double bracketing is allowed. The entry fee is $30 for each division (folkstyle, Greco-Roman, girls only folkstyle and girls only Greco-Roman).
All wrestlers must have a current USAW card to register. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 28, at midnight Mountain time. There is no onsite registration.
Divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, Juniors and Open.
For information, call Chad Barker at 307-251-7850, Angela Berry at 307-259-5114, Christine Dice at 307-277-5690 or Vickie Tolin at 307-258-6315.
