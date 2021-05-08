Golf
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
Entry forms for the Yellowstone County Junior Golf season are available online at https://yellowstonecountyjuniorgolf.com by scrolling down on the webpage. The deadline for submitting entries is May 31. After that date entries will be added if there is room in the golfers’ age group tee times. All entries should be postmarked and received no later than May 31.
The program is open to all boys and girls ages 8-17. Golfers 8-10 play five holes with adult markers and those 11 and above play nine. Tournaments take place at the nine golf courses in Yellowstone County.
Hilands entries are limited to 90 golfers and the tourney will close to further entries when that number is reached. All other tourneys are open to all golfers wishing to participate.
For information, call YCJG director Jackie Christiansen at 406-671-5497.
Hilands
Yellowstone County scratch team-up
Dave Eames-Peter Benson 142, Robb Bergeson-Jim Bennett 143, Jim Coleman-Justin Coleman 145, Scott Pekovich-Gary Carlson 148, Tom Zimmer-Bill Lucas 149.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.