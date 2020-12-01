Bowling
Weekly Results
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Lillian Cain 193, Sue French 508; Delvin Mace 256, Kurt Davey 651.
Fireside Embers: Julie Sorrell-Stops 180-497; Todd DeLeon 246, Kasey Corneliusen 615.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 195-550; Gene Johnson 252-712.
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 177-491; Bob Hanson 259, Ray Jackson 663.
Fireside Seniors: Edna Mae Duncan 183, Bobbi Barcus 509; Roy Schmidt 222-587.
Monday Nite Mixed: Suzanna French 225-538; Mike Freund 254-710.
Drifter: Craig Nickel 277-740.
Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda Mclunkin 203-568.
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-503; Alex Bushman 288-702.
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 214-515; Michael Jennings 216-585.
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 181-512; Tom Simmons 242-612.
Tuesday Nite Terror: Alli Welter 187, Marilyn Moore 489; Steve Krell 290-750.
Tuesday Night: Joan Winters 202, Marilyn Moore 524; J.J. Hill 247-654.
Wednesday Night Metro: John Lafko 256, Jasyn Fox 695.
Federal: Sheryl Nagel 197-551; David Lynch 268-667.
Mystic: Marianne Kale 237-553; Ken Taft 249-675.
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 210, Jolene Haynie 497; James Kern 224-587.
