Bowling

Weekly Results

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Lillian Cain 193, Sue French 508; Delvin Mace 256, Kurt Davey 651.

Fireside Embers: Julie Sorrell-Stops 180-497; Todd DeLeon 246, Kasey Corneliusen 615.

Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 195-550; Gene Johnson 252-712.

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 177-491; Bob Hanson 259, Ray Jackson 663.

Fireside Seniors: Edna Mae Duncan 183, Bobbi Barcus 509; Roy Schmidt 222-587.

Monday Nite Mixed: Suzanna French 225-538; Mike Freund 254-710.

Drifter: Craig Nickel 277-740.

Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda Mclunkin 203-568.

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-503; Alex Bushman 288-702.

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 214-515; Michael Jennings 216-585.

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 181-512; Tom Simmons 242-612.

Tuesday Nite Terror: Alli Welter 187, Marilyn Moore 489; Steve Krell 290-750.

Tuesday Night: Joan Winters 202, Marilyn Moore 524; J.J. Hill 247-654.

Wednesday Night Metro: John Lafko 256, Jasyn Fox 695.

Federal: Sheryl Nagel 197-551; David Lynch 268-667.

Mystic: Marianne Kale 237-553; Ken Taft 249-675.

Town and Country Lanes

T&C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 210, Jolene Haynie 497; James Kern 224-587.

