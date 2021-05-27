Basketball

Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp

The Billings Senior Boys Basketball Camp will be held June 14-17 at Billings Senior. Campers in grades 1-7 will start at 9 a.m. and go until noon each day, while grades 9-12 will go from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The camp covers the basic fundamentals and will include competitions and prizes. Walk-ins are welcome. For information, contact Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org.

Par 3

Seniors

Red/White

Flight 1: Gross: Pete Buford 58, Riley Goggins 60. Net: John Mota 59.2, Jerry Rivinius 59.9

Flight 2: Gross: Jim Brown 60, Chuck Morgan 65, Steve Everett 65. Net: Roy Thompson 59.2, Kim Flohr 63.1

Flight 3: Perry Scheidecker 68, Walt Davidson 70. Net: Jerry Narum 66.2, Eugene Sawyer 67.9

Flight 4: Gross: Bart Rice 68, Jim Haw 69. Net: Jim Sadowski 65.3, Bob Gaughen 71.3

Tags

Load comments