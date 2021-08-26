Golf
Yegen
Senior Club Championship
Low Gross Club Championship: 151 Mike Holtz
Low Net Club Champion: 130 Michael Miller
Player of the Year: Jim Ashcraft
Flight A: Gross: 151 Mike Holtz. Net: 140 Phil Hageman, Russell Brown; 143 Jim Sears.
Flight B: Gross: 153 John Steel. Net: 145 Kenny Wilbert, Jack Gauer; 146 John Kemp.
Flight C: Gross: 161 Wally Holter, Todd Rowen. Net: 143 Bill Twilling; 147 Russ Riesinger.
Flight D: Gross: 160 Joe White. Net: 137 Rico Brennan; 142 Lane Snyder; 145 Dave Cox. `
Flight E: Gross: 164 Mark Lemm. Net: 142 Wes Stahl; 143 Lew Gundlach, Raymond Shrader.
Flight F: Gross: 178 Earl May. Net: 148 Ted Rist, Ron Syen; 151 Ron Bailey.
Flight G: Gross: 178 Larry Karls, Bob Schuler. Net: 144, Lyle Gabrainj; 146 Jack Payne. Flight H: Gross: 182 Greg Smith, Bill Johnson. Net: 145 Dave Cantrell; 147 Ralph Snodgrass, Chuck Willkom.
Flight I: Gross: 187 John Beaudry. Net: 154 Sam Young, 157 Roy Schmidt, 159 Sandy McDonald.
Flight J: Gross: 180 Michael Miller. Net: 139 Jim Hatten, Don Stewart. 141 Frank Wittenberg.
Flight K: Gross: 191 Dennis Scherer. Net: 138 Vern Petermann. 142 Bob Eggebrecht, Ken Laddusaw.
Lake Hills
Senior Golf League
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Bill Laurent and Rich Lorenz 2 &1 over Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong
Dave Williams and Randy Holm 4 & 3 over Gary Doll and Si Simonsen
Bob Holloway and Todd Koepp 5 & 4 over Dan Tryan and Jack Wahl
Bob Frank and Gary Shampeny 1 Up over Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald
Jim Keeling and Ron Pearson 6 & 5 over John Cannon and Mike Sullivan
Del Hayter and Bob Marshall 2 & 1 over Paul Mock and Howard Sumner
Tom Schillinger and Mike Wimpfheimer 3 and 2 over Mike Joyce and Gary Ugrin
Weightlifting
State-record competition
Competition is planned for Saturday to determine the strongest man and woman in Montana. The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. at All-American Pharmaceuticals, located at 2376 Main St. in Billings Heights. Over 40 men and women are expected to compete from Montana, Canada, North Dakota, Wyoming and Nevada. The strongman events will include viking press, frame run, car deadlift, heavy yoke, stone of steel, deadlift and axel press. Professional lifter Kristen Graham will be serving as a guest referee. For information, contact Ron Wilson at 406-794-1131 or teamwilsonfitness@gmail.com.
