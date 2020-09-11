Golf
Yellowstone
Best ball: John Halstved-Dick McQueen 62, Brad Jensen-Gary Jensen 66, Gary Dick-George Kelly 68.
Skins: Dave Larsen 2, Dick McQueen 2, Pat Nau 1, Tim Janiak 1, Gary Jensen 1.
Yegen
Seniors Tournament of Champions
Team results: Jim Doll, Jerry Rivinius, Greg Branstetter, Chuck Willkom 122, Jack Gauer, Kenny Wilbert, Bill Johnson, Roy Schmidt 125, David Reda, Rico Brennan, Wes Stahl, Blind Draw 126 Card Playoff.
Flight results
A: Gross Jim Ashcraft 76; Net Archie Caraveau 69, Bob Turnquist 72.
B: Gross Kenny Wilbert 80 Card Playoff; Net Jerry Rivinius 68, George Allen 70.
C: Gross Wes Stahl 81; Net David Kennedy 68, Quentin Gilham 71 Card Playoff
D: Gross Jhon Junnila 88; Net Bob Peterson 67, Chuck Willkom 70
Flags: 1 Ashcraft, 2 Swan, 3 Tripple, 4 Comstock, 5 Allen, 6 Ashcraft, 7 Young, 8 Rivinius, Peaton, 10 Doll, 11 Butler, 12 Willkom, 13 Junnila, 14 Holter, 15 Wilbert, 16 Schuld, 17 Gilbertson, 18 Leischner.
Pryor Creek
Men's Seniors
Shamble: Paul Miron, Bob Riehl, Bruce Dunkin, Kenny Southworth 121; Kirt Christensen, Keith Carpenter, Randy Perry, Cliff Amundsen 130; Doug Wilson, Dennis Newell, Jim Lee, Edward Hoem 131; Bill Lackman, Sonny Westerman, Gary Schuetzle, Bill Wagner 131; Doug Swift, Jim Moody, Clint MacIntyre. Wally Sims 133.
Bowling
Double Nickel Association
The following is a list of tournaments for 2020-2021:
9/20, Fat Cat Lanes, Laurel 8 a.m. first shift, 9:30 a.m. second shift
10/18, Town & Country, Billings, 10 a.m., none
11/15, Super Bow,l Cody, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
12/20, Evergreen Lanes, Forsyth, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
1/17, Cloud Peak, Sheridan, 10 a.m., none
2/21, Rose City Lanes, Lovell, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
3/21, Treasure Lanes, Livingston, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m
Championship Tournament
4/11, Town & Country, Billings, 10 a.m., none
For information, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.