Yellowstone
A Waitng Child Golf Classic
Division 1: 1, Sam Berry/Nick Pasquarello/Sean Clancy/Paul Keneally, 132. 2, Jon Ussin/Kevin Anthony/ Chris Hunter, 133. 3, Merrill Lynch/Josh Hedge/Seth hedge/Tim Kienitz/Adam Zwemke, 136.
Division 2: 1, Scott Lindell, 59; 2, Shawn Lebsock, 63.
Ladies Day
Criss-Cross
Flight 1: 1, Liz Halverson, 30; 2, Karen Finnegan, 32.
Flight 2: 1, Norma Moore, 29; 2, Jennie Typanski30.
Flags: 2, Jennifer Corning; 8, Jennie Typanski; 10, Jennie Typanski; 15, Mona Clark.
Tuesday Night League
Couples Scotchball: Jim Sullivan & Amy Boyer 34, Mick & Donna Durham 34, Joe & Karyl Blaseg 36, Matt & Becky Desin 36, Ed & Bonnie Dean 37, Scott & Kelly Wickam 38, Shane & Tiffani Coleman 39.
Flags: 1 Bonnie Dean, 2 MJ McDonnell, 3 Jim Sullivan, 4 Jody Desin, 5 Tiffani Coleman, 6 Tiffani Coleman, 7 Joe Blaseg, 8 Ed Dean, 9 Kelly Wickam.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am Results
Pro results: 1, Renzi Lee 72; 2, Eddie Kavran 72; 3, James Stanofski 75; 4, Andrew Cortez, 75.
Pro-Am Team Results: 1, Renzi Lee/Shirley Ebert/Cheryl Sandbak/Dell Bertino, 130; 2, Adam Buie/Kinsery Irvin/Tierney Messmer/Jalen Wagner, 132; James Stanofski/Darcy Bartholome/Tiffani Coleman/ Karen Hayes, 135; 4, Chad Dillon/Traci Hirsch/Mary Halstvedt/Susie Kemmis, 136.
Amatuer Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross: 1, Kinsey Irvin 72; 2, Katy Peterson, 73. Net: Kee Dunnig 66; 2, Cathy grace 72.
Flight 2: Gross: 1, darcey Bartholomew 82; 2, Gay Elliot, 86. Net: Mary Halstvedt 72; 2, Janet Reier, 74.
Flight 3: Gross: 1, Cheryl Sandbak, 88; 2, Net: Jo Pates, 73; 2, Allicia Lee, 73; 3, Susie Kemmis, 73. 4, Carolyn Campbell, 73.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Shamble: 1, Tom Feeley, Les Jensen, Chuck Morgan, Dan Dinardi, 179; 2, Wally Holter, Dennis Newell, Joel Leite, Scott McMillin,186; 3, Gary Good, Terry Lane, Blaine Purington, Dick Dye, 189s; 4, Ed Barry, Ron Hirsch, Dale Nagel, Will Muckelvane, 189.
Yegen
Ladies Night
Flags: 1. Mona Bailey, 2.Sue Ness, 3. Sarah Wheeler, 4. Heather Biggerstaff, 5. Eli Cooper, 6. Ellie Lowe, 7. Jenn Hewett, 8. Sarah Wheeler, 9. Linda Brunelle.
