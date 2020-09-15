Golf
Hole-In-One
Kim Carlson made a hole-in-one on the 132-yard No. 2 hole on the Elmer Link course at Pryor Creek using a 9-iron. Witness: Mark Redding.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Low Net
Flight 1: Karen Stensrud 68, Liz Halverson 69.
Flight 2: Susie Kemmis 71, Mona Clark 77, Traci Hirsch 77.
Flight 3: Pier Brewer 70, Susan Barrow 72.
Flags: 9 Marlene Carstens, 8 Cari Piatkowski, 3 Susan Barrow, 4 Pier Brewer, 7 Jami Mcnea, 18 Pier Brewer, 16 Liz Halverson, 13 Darcy Bartholomew, 17 Rene Freitag.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Fun Tournament
Flags: 1 Karlene Lehfeldt, 2 Dell Kay Bertino, 3 Sandi Nave, 4 Karlene Lehfeldt, 5 Bonnie Zieske, 6 Sandi Nave, 7 Sandi Nave, 8 Cheryl Brown, 9 Sue Sumner.
Low putts: Janet Cook, Cheryl Sandbak, Iris Hart, Laura Wilson, Cheryl Brown.
Low gross: Lisa Forsberg 42, Dell Kay Bertino 45.
Low net: Bonnie Zieske 31, Karlene Lehfeldt 33.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Throw Out A Hole
1st Flight: Barb Lawson 36, Nancy Beeter 38
2nd Flight: Dorean Blackketter 40, Elaine Rist 41
3rd Flight: Carol Jensen 42, Diane Cochran 44
4th Flight: Sharon Marble 43, Barb Junnilla 44
5th Flight: Brenda Kirby 46, Loretta Doll 47
Eaglerock
Reverse Waltz Time
Tom Feeley, Greg Charnesky, Bill Poore, Parris Atherton 114; Morris Cortez, Mike Joyce, Tommy Johnson, Del Denton 118; Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Chuck Morgan, Scott McMillin 120; Dan Tryan, Doug Green, Roy Schmidt, Pat Joyce 122; Dennis Newell, Ron Peterson, Terry Laughery, Ken Haag 125.
