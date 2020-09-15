Golf

Hole-In-One

Kim Carlson made a hole-in-one on the 132-yard No. 2 hole on the Elmer Link course at Pryor Creek using a 9-iron. Witness: Mark Redding.

Yellowstone

Ladies Day

Low Net

Flight 1: Karen Stensrud 68, Liz Halverson 69.

Flight 2: Susie Kemmis 71, Mona Clark 77, Traci Hirsch 77.

Flight 3: Pier Brewer 70, Susan Barrow 72.

Flags: 9 Marlene Carstens, 8 Cari Piatkowski, 3 Susan Barrow, 4 Pier Brewer, 7 Jami Mcnea, 18 Pier Brewer, 16 Liz Halverson, 13 Darcy Bartholomew, 17 Rene Freitag.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Fun Tournament

Flags: 1 Karlene Lehfeldt, 2 Dell Kay Bertino, 3 Sandi Nave, 4 Karlene Lehfeldt, 5 Bonnie Zieske, 6 Sandi Nave, 7 Sandi Nave, 8 Cheryl Brown, 9 Sue Sumner.

Low putts: Janet Cook, Cheryl Sandbak, Iris Hart, Laura Wilson, Cheryl Brown.

Low gross: Lisa Forsberg 42, Dell Kay Bertino 45.

Low net: Bonnie Zieske 31, Karlene Lehfeldt 33.

Yegen

Morning Ladies

Throw Out A Hole

1st Flight: Barb Lawson 36, Nancy Beeter 38 

2nd Flight: Dorean Blackketter 40, Elaine Rist 41

3rd Flight: Carol Jensen 42, Diane Cochran 44

4th Flight: Sharon Marble 43, Barb Junnilla 44

5th Flight: Brenda Kirby 46, Loretta Doll 47

Eaglerock

Reverse Waltz Time

Tom Feeley, Greg Charnesky, Bill Poore, Parris Atherton 114; Morris Cortez, Mike Joyce, Tommy Johnson, Del Denton 118; Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Chuck Morgan, Scott McMillin 120; Dan Tryan, Doug Green, Roy Schmidt, Pat Joyce 122; Dennis Newell, Ron Peterson, Terry Laughery, Ken Haag 125.

Tags

Load comments