Bowling
Double Nickel Association
The Double Nickel Association will be holding a tournament for bowlers 55 and older on April 18 at Town & Country Lanes. Start time is 10 a.m. The cost of this tournament will be $100 per person with a side pot of $5. Please contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or at 406-652-3104.
Golf
Par 3 Ladies League
Par 3 Ladies League registration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Exchange City Par 3 Clubhouse. The first league game will be Wednesday, April 14, at 9 a.m.
