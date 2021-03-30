Bowling

Double Nickel Association

The Double Nickel Association will be holding a tournament for bowlers 55 and older on April 18 at Town & Country Lanes. Start time is 10 a.m. The cost of this tournament will be $100 per person with a side pot of $5. Please contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or at 406-652-3104.

Golf

Par 3 Ladies League

Par 3 Ladies League registration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Exchange City Par 3 Clubhouse. The first league game will be Wednesday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

Tags

Load comments