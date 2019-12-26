Pool
Fraternal League
Scores: Golden Eagles 12, Eagle Eye 5; Eagle Claw 11, KC Royals 6; Bald Eagles 11, Moose 6.
Standings: Golden Eagles 133, Eagle Eye 118, KC Royals 113, Eagle Claw 103, Bald Eagles 73, Moose 72.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 278-225-254-757, Fireball, 197 avg.
Fireside: Dale Matthaes, 269-216-228-713, Fireball, 713 avg.
