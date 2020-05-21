Golf
Par 3
Seniors
Best ball: Terry Pancich-George Boe-Ray Shrader-Keith Buxbaum 92; Jerry Rivinius-Walt Davidson-John Boll-Mike Kelly 92; Roger Ditto-John Palagyi-Ed Steffans-Dave Swanson 94; Max Erickson-Mark Astle-Andy Zahn-Bob Vaughn.
Golf
Par 3
Seniors
Best ball: Terry Pancich-George Boe-Ray Shrader-Keith Buxbaum 92; Jerry Rivinius-Walt Davidson-John Boll-Mike Kelly 92; Roger Ditto-John Palagyi-Ed Steffans-Dave Swanson 94; Max Erickson-Mark Astle-Andy Zahn-Bob Vaughn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.