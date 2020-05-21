Golf

Par 3

Seniors

Best ball: Terry Pancich-George Boe-Ray Shrader-Keith Buxbaum 92; Jerry Rivinius-Walt Davidson-John Boll-Mike Kelly 92; Roger Ditto-John Palagyi-Ed Steffans-Dave Swanson 94; Max Erickson-Mark Astle-Andy Zahn-Bob Vaughn.

