KURL Pastor’s Golf Classic

at Pryor Creek, Monday

Championship flight: Tom Fender/Lance Fred 63, Kerry Larson/Joe Stribley 66, Del Wade/John Hanchett 66.

Heavenly Hackers flight: Bill Poore/Chuck Morgan 71, Lance Kouba/Scott Brownson 73, Nathan Schug/Spencer Farrugia 73.

KURL Pastor’s Golf trophy: Steve Strutz/Trevor McCotter 70.

9th Annual First Interstate Bank Legion Baseball Shamble

at Yellowstone

Anderson, Hedge, Wagner, Kienitz (Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Jake Hedge/Timothy Kienitz) 117; Clearfly (Christopher Hunter/Tim Dodge/Cody Lerum/John Nielsen) 121; Credit Service Company (Jason Federico/Steven Falls Down/Jim Stergar

Mark Durham) 121; Mountain West Real Estate 123 (Chandler Griffin/Brian Hafner/Tyler Johnston/Josh Martin) 123.

