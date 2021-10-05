Golf
KURL Pastor’s Golf Classic
at Pryor Creek, Monday
Championship flight: Tom Fender/Lance Fred 63, Kerry Larson/Joe Stribley 66, Del Wade/John Hanchett 66.
Heavenly Hackers flight: Bill Poore/Chuck Morgan 71, Lance Kouba/Scott Brownson 73, Nathan Schug/Spencer Farrugia 73.
KURL Pastor’s Golf trophy: Steve Strutz/Trevor McCotter 70.
9th Annual First Interstate Bank Legion Baseball Shamble
at Yellowstone
Anderson, Hedge, Wagner, Kienitz (Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Jake Hedge/Timothy Kienitz) 117; Clearfly (Christopher Hunter/Tim Dodge/Cody Lerum/John Nielsen) 121; Credit Service Company (Jason Federico/Steven Falls Down/Jim Stergar
Mark Durham) 121; Mountain West Real Estate 123 (Chandler Griffin/Brian Hafner/Tyler Johnston/Josh Martin) 123.
