Golf
Hole-In-One
Ron Hirsch aced the No. 3 hole Tuesday at Eaglerock with a gap wedge from 99 yards. Witnesses: Dale Mack, Richard Stringer.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning
Flags: Laura Wilson, Pat Pitt, Laura Wilson, Sue Sumner, Bobbie Tryan, Laura Wilson.
Low putts: Janell Keeling.
Yegen
Scramble
Gross: Michele Geer/Jean Becker/Loretta Doll/Lynn Tuell 76.
Net: Barb Lawson/Gina Zeilstra/Bev Butorac/Connie Aaberg 69.46.
Flags: 1 Jean Thompson, 2 Elvira Wilcox, 3 Barb Lawson, 4 Jane Connelly, 5 Michele Geer, 6 Bridett Visser, 7 Rosalyn Visser, 8 Nancy Beeter, 9 Judy Reid, 10 Jane Erickson, 11 Marge Myhra, 12 Marge Myhra, 13 Sharon Marble, 14 Jean Becker, 15 Barb Lawson, 16 Sharon Marble, 17 Elaine Rist, 18 Sharon Marble.
Tuesday evening league
Flags: 1 Lori Helmey, 2 Robin Deguera, 3 Bard Lawson, 4 Heather Biggerstaff, 5 Loween Peterson, 6 Shelly Gams, 7 Mary Harris, 8 Jane Erickson, 9 Shelly Gams.
Laurel
Swinging For A Cure
Two-person scramble
Ladies: Tracy Reiter/Paulette Rome 67; LuAnn Engh/Dee Baxter 69; Lisa Reimer/Jeri Heard 70.
Men: Rod Halvorson/Carl Wallila 62; Duane Behm/Tom Maurer 64; Jack Roma/Bill Huyser 65; Ron Naber/Curt Wheeler 65.
Juniors: Kade Ewalt/Landen Gradwohl 64.
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
Scramble: Cote Mangel/Jesse Eckley/Rich Hageman/Steve Nitz 27.4; Bryce Finnman/Jim Hauptman/C.W. Lo/Chet Birkeland 27.6; Jeff Gruizenga/Jon Pierce/Tim Schurth/Jake Korell 28.6.
