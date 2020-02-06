Big Sky State Games
Registration opens for Spring Events
The Spring Sport events kicking off the 35th Annual Big Sky State Games, including Indoor Soccer, Dance Sports (Ballroom and Stage Events), Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, and Curling, are open for registration. Indoor Soccer is slated for March 20-22 at the Billings SportsPlex. Figure Skating will take place on March 20-22 in Cody, Wyo. Dance Sports will be held at Billings Skyview April 3-5. Ice Hockey at Centennial Ice Arena will take place April 17-19. Curling, also at Centennial Ice Arena, is scheduled April 24-26. Residents of bordering states (Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho) are invited to participate.
Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 17-19 in Billings. Online registration for all other sports will be available May 1.
For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit www.bigskygames.org.
