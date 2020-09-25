Big Sky State Games
Shape Up Montana Jump Start
BILLINGS — Registration for the inaugural Shape Up Montana Jump Start program is underway.
Shape Up Montana is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that aims to help Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices. The Jump Start program will have similarities to the traditional three month program but will be featuring its own unique attributes. Jump Start will consist of teams of two people and the time frame is from Nov. 1- Nov.30. The program is focusing on completing challenges rather than accumulating miles. The program will have you to pick a 30-day streak goal which can be “Steps/Day, Walk/Run or 30 Minutes of Movement.” Prizes will be awarded to those who complete the 30-day streak. In addition, there will be weekly challenges to win Big Sky State Games medals.
The cost for the one-month program is $20 for a team of two people until Oct. 15. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 31 the price increases to $30 for a team of two people. Everyone who enters receives a Big Sky State Games T-shirt.
Online registration and more information are available at shapeupmontana.org or by calling 406-254-7426.
