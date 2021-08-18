Golf
Laurel
Seniors
2 person best ball: Francis Ricci 32; Maurice Kaiser 32; Mike Reiter 33; Bill Tiefenthaler 33; Jack Brilz 34; James Fust 34; Denny Marek 35; Mike King 35.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
2 Net balls: Jim Ashcraft/Brian Reay/Ron Syens/Bill Corcoran – 124; Todd Rowen/Russ Riesinger/Sam Young/John Beaudry – 130; Richard Steiner/Dave Cox/Bob Schuler/ Dan Kooyman – 131; Ed Butler/Rico Brennan/Bill Johnson/ Eugen Tuka - 132.
Flags: Young, John Johnson, Brennan, Cantrell, Scherer, Allen.
Lake Hills
Senior Gold League
9 Hole Event: John Glen, Rich Stabio, Tom Willis 38.
18 Hole Event: Larry Brensdal, Jeff Glover, Dale Nagel 134; Rod Kessler, Pat Petrino, Mike Sullivan 136; Ralph Blee, John Cannon, Del Hayter, Chuck Morgan 137; Mac Ketterling, Rob McDonald, Tom Schillinger, Steve Wimpfheimer 139.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Gross: Flight 1: Clay Schwartz 84, Scott Dickinson 84. Flight 2: Dave Malek 81, Cliff Pickens 86. Flight 3: Clint MacIntyre 82, Fred Montgomery 96. Flight 4: Wally Sims 95, Bob Hanson 100. Flight 5: Dick Dye 104, Roger Kesler 106.
Net: Flight 1: Bruce Grendahl 78, Derek Taylor 79. Flight 2: Ace Barcus 74, Dan Singer 78. Flight 3: Joel Leite 76, Rick Ward 82. Flight 4: Dick Jonasen 73, James Pickens 83. Flight 5: Rick Schaff 77, Dick Walker 81.
