Yellowstone County Scratch Team-Up

The 2022 Yellowstone County Scratch Team-Up will be held at the Yellowstone Country Club in Billings on May 6-7. Tournament information and entry forms are available at local golf courses.

Hole-In-One

Tom Fox made a hole-in-one on the 115-yard No. 16 hole at Par 3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Austin Stauduhar, Max Karnick, Mark Selby.

Jerry Narum aced the 110-yard No. 11 hole at Par 3 with a sand wedge. Witnesses: Bart Rice, Roy Herren, Walt Davidson.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors Gross/Net

(CP = Card playoff)

Flight A: Gross: Russel Brown 80, Net: Joe Ginalias 74, Mike Holtz 77 (CP), Bill Twilling 77 (CP), Jim Doll 78.

Flight B: Gross: Lew Gundlach 84, Net: Archie Caraveau 70, Wade Freiboth 71, Wes Stahl 75, Mark Pastore 76 (CP).

Flight C: Gross: Dan Bergstrom 93, Net: Zane Jansen 75, Greg Szudera (CP) 76, Doug Green (CP) 76, Ralph Snodgrass 77.

Flight D: Gross: Pat Burton 84, Net: Bill Johnson 69, Bill Corcoran 70, Gary Young (CP) 73, Dave Bofto (CP) 73.

Lake Hills

Seniors, 2 best balls

9 Holes: Oren Jones, Jake Ketterling, Sam Kirkaldi, Kent Richmond 65; John Beck, Lanny Fred, Rick Stabio 67; Gordy Haman, Steve Klang, Bruce Mueller, Keith Myhre 70.

18 Holes: Jeff Allen, Jack Wahl, Jim Weidman 122; John Cannon, Larry McGinley, Si Simonsen, Dan Tryan 127; Scott Anderson, Bill Benjamin, Jim Keeling, Lane Snyder 132; Joe Barbero, Gary Pearsall, Dave Williams 132.

Flags: 1 David Graves, 2 Mike Sullivan, 7 Jim Brown, 8 Dave Williams.

