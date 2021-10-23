Golf
Par 3
Hole-In-One
Travis Neff aced the 70-yard 16th hole with a sand wedge. Witnesses: Adam Guzman, Dwight Humphrey and Jason Bell.
Superintendent's Revenge
Flight A: 1st- Scott Dana/Nolan LaGaly 54; 2nd- Tom Fox/Mark Hutchinson 57; 3rd- T.J. Fox/Austin Stauduhar 59
Flight B: 1st- Roger Ditto/Bruce Grendahl 59; 2nd- Bruce Duncan/Justin Henglefelt 60; 3rd- Tom Schaler/Mike Taylor 61
Flight C: 1st- Brandon Hurst/Molly Norberg 63; T 2nd- Dan Ehlang/Barb Whittle 71; T 2nd- Corrine Grimm/George Bradley 71
