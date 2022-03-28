Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Travis Bird, 233-263-212-708, Wednesday Metro, 217 avg.

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 210, McKenzie Ostermiller 532; Paul George 256, Matt Lawson 643

Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 182-491; Jake Haan 266-706

Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 225-576; Gene Johnson 256, JJ Hill 648

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 147-400; Joe Long 225-623

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 208-575; Mike Prophy 246, Bruce Phillips 646

Drifter: Josh Johnson 279-774

Sojourners: Margaret Solheim 203

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 220-604; Dennis Mitchell 259-674

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Cindy Reed 215, Jennifer Smith 537; Steve Krell 265-687

Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 214-513

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 182-470; Doug Oakland 212, Steve Hagen 577

Six Shooters: Megan Maine 200, Amanda Fergerson 525

Pioneer: Tim Zorn 300-728

Plaza: Darla Dunham 193-547

Fireflies: Sue French 194, Kathy Woodard 539

Bowlers Edge: Brandon Mills 277, Brad Muri 737

Sportsman: Josh Link 278, Travis Ernster 716

T.G.I.F.: Kortny Maurer 187, Nichole Bishop 466; Eric Woods 238-652

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 169, Hope Bunk 617; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 300, Ethan Lester 536; Girls 11 & Under - Aubrey Martson 128, Maliyah Walks 469; Boys 11 & Under - Gunnar Hartman 149, Evan VanLuchene 472

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Judy Miller 185-496; Dusty Eiden 276-651

Tuesday Nite Terror: Jana Waters 240-538; Greg McCannel 234-618, Keith Loran 618

Derby: Donna Degner 218-530

Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 263-708

Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 210, Georgette Hauber 540; Mike Scheppele 233-671

Federal: Cheryl Nagel 220-541; Joe Winters 245, Bob Loucks 621

Consolidated: John Morris 220-580

Mystic: Bobbi Barcus 196-583; Aaron Dinardi 211-584

Town & Country Lanes

Wednesday Night League: Cassie Huck 227-580; Dom Picchioni 247, Jon Ottenbacher 697

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 207-575; Bill Poore 235, Gary Bostrom 585

Big Sky State Games

National Anthem Contest 

The Big Sky State Games is holding its 13th Annual National Anthem Contest. The contest will determine who will perform the national anthem at the BSSG opening ceremonies on Friday, July 15 in Billings. The contest is open to Montana residents of all ages. 

To enter, all contestants are required to send an email to nationalanthem@bigskygames.org that contains the performers name, address, age, phone number, email address, T-shirt size and link to their performance on YouTube. 

The top five videos/entrants will be determined by a panel of judges in the community, after which the public will vote for their favorite performance.

Video submissions must be received by April 30. The winner must commit to performing at BSSG opening ceremonies on July 15. For information, go to www.bigskygames.org.

