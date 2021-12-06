Mixed martial arts

Fusion Fight League

Season's Beatings results

at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Saturday

Amateur 180 pounds: Joey Lodine of the Grindhouse in Billings def. Andrew Callaway of Cies MMA in Colorado Springs by standing guillotine choke at 54 seconds of Round 3.

Amateur 160 pounds: Travis Arnold of Cies MMA in Colorado Springs def. Harvey Singh of the Grindhouse in Billings by split decision after Round 3. (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Amateur 170 pounds: Geovanny Salazar of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, def. Joshua Joyce of the Grindhouse in Billings by ref stoppage due to strikes at 2:45 of Round 1.

Amateur 130 pounds: Joshua King and independent out of Colorado Springs def. Brandon Berkman of the Grindhouse in Billings by split decision after Round 3. (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Amateur 140 pounds: Eduardo Penha of Cies MMA in Colorado Springs def. AJ Craig of the Grindhouse in Billings by armbar at 1:54 of Round 1.

Amateur 155 pounds: Darien Robinson of Cies MMA in Colorado Springs def. Seth Roman of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas by ref stoppage due to strikes at 1:45 of Round 1.

Amateur 135 pounds title: Erik Mendez (136 - could not win title) of Warrior Camp in Spokane def. Ethan Goodwin (134) of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas by rear naked choke at 2:49 of Round 5.

Amateur 115 pounds female title: CaySea McBride of George Gonzales Boxing and Live MMA in Portland, Ore., def. Tawnie Packard of DCO in Denver by unanimous decision. (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Amateur 145 pounds interim title: Daeri Alderman of Warrior Camp in Spokane def. Mikey Zindler of the Grindhouse in Billings by Buggy Choke at 1:46 of Round 1.

Pro heavyweight: Corey Willis of the Grindhouse in Billings def. John Alexander Sr. of Sierra Vista, Ariz., by ref stoppage due to strikes at 2:18 of Round 1.

Pro heavyweight: Bryant Acheson of the Grindhouse in Billings def. John Alexander II of Sierra Vista, Ariz., by KO at 12 seconds of Round 1.

Pro 135 pounds female: Lauren Wolfe of the DogPound Fight Team in Missoula def. Barb Ciesnolevicz of Cies MMA in Colorado Springs by split decision after Round 3. (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 184, Nichole Miller 481; Charlie Highsmith 267, Brent Ostermiller 714

Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 230, Sherrie DeLeon 630; Jake Haan 259-711

Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 209-554; Jake Marsich 277-703

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 157-463; Andrew Long 251, Bob Hanson 640

Fireside Seniors: Sandi Olson 162, Joan Rentz 162-455;Mike Jennings 201-567

Drifters: Dale Matthaes 257, Brad Muri 698

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 201, Amy Lumpkin 505; Steve Krell 257-674

Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 189-528

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 200, Mary Baasch 517; Mike Jennings 193-500, Doug Oakland 500

Six Shooters: Doris Stalker 196, Caitlin Garvin 509

Pioneer: Dusty Eiden 266, Josh Link 735

Plaza: Barb Thomas 178, Sandy Persoma 178-473

Fireflies: Kathy Woodard 202, Katie Mader 516

Bowlers Edge: Jake Marsich 268-760

T.G.I.F.: Michelle Skorupa 172, Jana Waters 458; Jason Thelen 217-590

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Hope Bunk 254, Kylie Bertrand 375; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 236, Chase Maxwell 632; Girls 11 & Under - Meya Sherman 121, Kinsley Link 329; Boys 11 & Under - Evon VanLuchene 143, Layne Marston 270

Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 189-513; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 83-211; Boys 11 & Under - Michael Cihak 156-328

Spitfire: Girls 12 & Up - Ashleigh Spadt 75, Sivale Tusi 85; Boys 12 & Up - Leland Barthlama 92, Bentley Campbell 176; Girls 11 & Under - Spencyr Forslund 97, Riley Fellon 143; Boys 11 & Under - Jay Krengel 74, Parker Williams 156

Balls O' Fire: Girls 12 & Up - EllyAnna Hale 154-431; Boys 12 & Up - Logan Andrews 221, Gabe Morgan 611

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 223-608; Jered Rorvick 278-727

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kethy Stiles 182-491; Keith Loran 258, Doug Arneson 655

Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 190, Marilyn Moore 523; Travis Ernster 248-626

Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 187-509

Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 257, John Lafko 257, Vic Schell 718

Thursday Nite Mixed: Georgette Hauber 186-511; Greg McCannel 227-621

Sunset Bowl Youth

Sundusters: Girls 12 & Up - Jazmine Storton 103-194; Boys 12 & Up - Tiburon Guscott 120-223

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Emma Johannessen 154-365; Boys 12 & Up - Landen Evans 181, Landen Fink 450

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Jolene Hayne 200, Crystal Friedrich 521; Tom Brendgord 245-663

Wednesday Night League: Cassie Huck 192-563; Jon Ottenbacher 247, Steve Krell 673

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 175-489; Gary Bestrom 226-615

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 7 Up - Violet Spooner 107-314; Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 172, R.J. Westberg 472; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 139-317; Boys 11 & Under - Brayden Hoban 150-396

