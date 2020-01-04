Shape Up Montana
Registration for the 18th Annual Shape Up Montana program is underway.
Shape Up Montana is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that helps Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices. Teams of 4 to 10 individuals work together from Feb. 1-May 1. A weight loss category can be added at no extra charge.
The competition is based on accumulated activity, which includes logging miles with the aid of an activity conversion calculator and smartphone app.
The cost is $20; $15 for sponsors of BSSG programs. The first 500 captains to enter their teams receive a $10 Scheels gift card. All who enter receive a T-shirt, entry into the new Shape Up Montana Virtual 5K Walk/Run and access to a Shape Up Montana app.
There is an option to only participate in the virtual 5K, which occurs March 15 to May 1 and participants can choose their own time and place to complete the walk/run. The cost of the virtual 5K is $20.
Online registration, entry forms and more information is available at shapeupmontana.org, or by calling 406-254-7426. The T-shirt deadline is Jan. 31 (late entries accepted).
