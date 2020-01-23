Basketball
City Rec
Men's Rec at Castle Rock: Project Mayhem 72, DOWL 51; Lithia (Bucks) 57, Manny's 56; Black Lodge 70, Tire-Rama 62.
C2: Lannisters 95, Bretz RV 68; Roadrunners 96, Dac-IMEG 72.
A/B 1: Blue Cats 106, One Hit Wonders 51.
Billiards
Fraternal Pool League
Scores: Golden Eagles 10, Eagle Claw 7; KC Royals 12, Moose 5; Bald Eagles 10, Eagle Eye 7.
Standings: Golden Eagles 167, Eagle Eye 146, KC Royals 140, Eagle Claw 130, Bald Eagles 98, Moose 85.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Josh Link, 259-234-258-751, Pioneer, 239 avg.
Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 222-256-259-737, Pioneer, 201 avg.
Fireside: Dan Greffre, 255-209-246-710, 203 avg.
Fireside: Curt Schmidt, 256-259-214-729, 200 avg.
Sunset: Bill Dugan, 220-258-244-722, Moonlighters, 184 avg.
Sunset: Bryan Steele, 268-215-278-761, Moonlighters, 203 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.