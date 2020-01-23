Basketball

City Rec

Men's Rec at Castle Rock: Project Mayhem 72, DOWL 51; Lithia (Bucks) 57, Manny's 56; Black Lodge 70, Tire-Rama 62.

C2: Lannisters 95, Bretz RV 68; Roadrunners 96, Dac-IMEG 72.

A/B 1: Blue Cats 106, One Hit Wonders 51.

Billiards

Fraternal Pool League

Scores: Golden Eagles 10, Eagle Claw 7; KC Royals 12, Moose 5; Bald Eagles 10, Eagle Eye 7.

Standings: Golden Eagles 167, Eagle Eye 146, KC Royals 140, Eagle Claw 130, Bald Eagles 98, Moose 85.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Josh Link, 259-234-258-751, Pioneer, 239 avg.

Fireside: Paul Schmidt, 222-256-259-737, Pioneer, 201 avg.

Fireside: Dan Greffre, 255-209-246-710, 203 avg.

Fireside: Curt Schmidt, 256-259-214-729, 200 avg.

Sunset: Bill Dugan, 220-258-244-722, Moonlighters, 184 avg.

Sunset: Bryan Steele, 268-215-278-761, Moonlighters, 203 avg. 

