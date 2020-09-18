Golf

Hilands

Ladies

Point Par

18 holes: Darlene Rector 64, Candice Godfrey 65, Barb Thomas 69, Sue Mulkey 70.

9 Holes: Carolyn Campbell 24.

Flags: 4/13 Barb Thomas, 8/17 Barb Thomas, 9/18 Carolyn Campbell.

