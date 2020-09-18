agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Sep 18, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GolfHilandsLadiesPoint Par 18 holes: Darlene Rector 64, Candice Godfrey 65, Barb Thomas 69, Sue Mulkey 70.9 Holes: Carolyn Campbell 24.Flags: 4/13 Barb Thomas, 8/17 Barb Thomas, 9/18 Carolyn Campbell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'An icon': Mike Tilleman, Hi-Line football legend and former NFL star, dies at 76 Corvallis-Butte Central football game postponed until Saturday due to COVID-19 case COVID-19 halts 2 Great Falls Central football games; Malta-Wolf Point also postponed WATCH NOW: Tragedy stirs Seeley-Swan volleyball team to pay tribute, deliver spirited win over Darby Butte High to allow more fans at home football games
