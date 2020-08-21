Golf
16th Annual Ralph and Agnes Walker Memorial Golf Doubles Tournament
The 16th Annual Ralph & Agnes Walker Memorial Golf Doubles Tournament is Saturday, Aug. 29, at Par 3.
The cost is $35 per person and check in is at 9:30 a.m. The start time is 10 a.m.
There is $200 added to the prize pool and the format is blind-draw doubles. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place.
Those entered can golf with whomever they wish and at the conclusion of the tourney, there will be a drawing for partners.
The first 72 participants or 36 teams with paid entry fees will be accepted. An awards ceremony will be held at the conclusion of the tourney at the Tap Inn. One must be present to collect prizes. There is a grand prize drawing for an Odyssey putter.
Flag prizes, a putting contest, a drawing for raffle prizes, four $25 birdie holes and a pair of $100 hole-in-one prize are also part of the format.
For information, contact Darrell Walker at 591-2388.
