Golf
Par 3
Odd Holes Out
Flight 1: Rebecca Hagen 29, Penny Sipes 30, Irene Kawane 31.
Flight 2: Joyce Norris 34, Jeanne Astle 36, Donna Lance 36, Susan Stewart 37.
Flight 3: Carolyn Collis 34, Joyce Amos 42, Lynn Redman 42, Barb McGregor 45.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
1 Net of 3: 1, Jerry Wolf, Ben Graves, Ed Hammer 28; 2, Rich Hageman, Bill Mills, Jake Korell 29; 3, David Prewitt, CW Lo, Dale Hudiburgh 30.
Lake Hills
Shamble Tournament: 1, John Cannon, John Hamby, Pat Petrino, Milt Strong 58; 2, (tie) Todd Koepp, Chuck Morgan, Ken Silvernagel, Jack Wahl 60; 2, Ted Cerise, George Hageman, Rick Stabio, Cobey Theade, Gene Fisher 60; 2, Bob Holloway, Pat Joyce, Jim Kern, Tony Nave 60; 2, Steve Ballock, Rob McDonald, Bob Nisbet, Kent Richmond 60.
Flags: 3, Rich Lorenz; 6, John Alberta; 7, Cobey Theade; 9, Si Simonsen.
