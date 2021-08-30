Your sports

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Rainbow tees

Front 9: David Reda/Wade Freiboth/Dave Cantrell/Vern Petermann, 58 (scorecard playoff); Bill Comstock/Dave Kennedy/Gary Lefor/John Fekety, 58 (scorecard playoff); Mike Holtz/Lew Gundlach/Tom Dilts/Ed Helgeson, 58; Jim Sears/Greg Charnesky/GaryVanWingen, 61 (card playoff); Clark Swan/Dan Bergstrom/Sam Young/Sandy MacDonald, 61.

Back 9: Joe Ginelias/Quentin Gilham/Dave Bofto/Frank Wittenberg, 52; Tom Eldredge/Ray Shrader/Bill Pedersen/Bob Peterson, 54 (card playoff); Wally Holter/Ted Rist/Greg Smith/Michael Jennings, 54; Dale Mack/Earl May/Larry Karls/Sam Deckert, 56 (card playoff); Kenny Wilbert/Gordon Krumheuer/Richard Rodriquez/John Beaudry, 56 (card playoff).

Flag winners: Reda, Charnesky, Schmidt, Zimdars, Shupak, Lemm, Schuler and Karls.

Tags

Load comments