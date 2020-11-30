Bowling
700 series
Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 241-214-247-702, Drifter, 222 avg.
Fireside: Craig Nickel, 225-225-261-711, Drifter, 209 avg.
Big Sky Fit Kids
Fall prizes awarded
Darby School and Highland Elementary School of Billings were the Fall Fit Kids Day winners. The two schools won a drawing and will receive $500 apiece to go toward health or physical education.
Fall Fit Kids Day, a program of Big Sky Fit Kids and the Big Sky State Games, was held Sept. 1-Oct. 31. There were 2,620 participants.
Fit Kids Day takes place in the spring and fall. The program celebrates youth fitness. Participating schools or classrooms plan 30 consecutive minutes of aerobic activity with 100 percent of attending student participation in one day.
