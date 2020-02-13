Volleyball
The Montana State University Volleyball program and head coach Daniel Jones is holding its annual summer volleyball camps July 9-15.
The Bobcat Team camp will be July 9-11; All Skills Camp is July 12-14; Position Camp will be 12-15; and Little Bobcats Camp will be July 15th.
For more information visit www.msubobcats/camps
Basketball
City league
At Medicine Crow: DAC-IMEG 66, Blue Grass Farms 41; Winn-Marion Barber 62, Bretz RV 58; Flint Tropics won by forfeit over HDR.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Dan Dolan, 259-279-179-717, Fireball, 210 avg.
Fireside: Brad Muri, 237-279-225-741, Fireball, 223 avg.
Fireside: Chris Buckner, 279-279-211-769, Fireball, 204 avg.
Fireside: Kyie Armstrong, 216-257-247-720, Fireball, 209 avg.
