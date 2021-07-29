Golf
Hole-In-One
Keith Buxbaum aced hole No. 13 at 148 yards at Par 3. Witnesses: Bob Gaughen, Jim Sadowski, Gary Amundson.
Par 3
Men's Senior League
Flight 1: Gross: 1, Chuck Morgan 61; 2, Riley Goggins 62. Net: 1(tie), Roger Ditto/Gary Lemke 52.
Flight 2: Gross: 1, Mark Astle 65; 2, Lowell Dunlop 66. Net: 1, John Boll 46; 2(tie) George Boe/Kim Flohr 53.
Flight 3: Gross: 1, Keith Buxbaum 67; 2, Walt Davidson 75. Net: 1, Jim Besel 48; 2, Clarke Coulter 55.
Flight 4: Gross: 1, Jerry Narum 72; 2, Eugene Sawyer 73. Net: 1, Bob Gaughen 58; 2(tie), Jim Haw/Neil Nash 51.
Lake Hills
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Back 9: 10 Kathy Holt, 11 Dodie Clapper, 12 Mary Johnson, 13 Katie Winden, 14 Bonnie Wutzke, 15 Sharon Larson, 16 Toni Bender, 17 Carla Jones, 18 Shirley Ebert.
Low gross: Shirley Ebert 39. Low net: Laurie Walter 29
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Results: Todd Koepp and Rich Lorenz 2 & 1 over Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong. Dan Tryan and George Zorzakis 3 & 2 over Mike Joyce and Gary Ugrin. Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald 2 & 1 over Rod Kessler and Ron Pearson. Ralph Blee and Jack Wahl 1 Up over Jim Keeling and Mike Quade.
Scott Anderson and Tom Schillinger 3 & 2 over John Cannon and Mike Sullivan. Bob Frank and Gary Shampeny 7 & 6 over Jerry Liffrig and Phil Pugrud. Del Hayter and Robert Marshall 4 & 3 over Paul Mock and Howard Sumner.
Swimming
Billings Aquatic Club
BAC wins 8th straight Montana state team championship title
The Stingrays defended their overall, men's and women's team titles in Bozeman.
Team Records & New Higher Levels Reached
Samantha Sheridan qualified for her 1st Futures Meet in the Mile (17:56). That swim also breaks the Montana State and BAC 17 & Over Record and her 800 split breaks the BAC Team Record (9:29).
Vanessa Sheridan qualified for her 1st Age Group Zones in the 200 Fly (2:45.6).
Kylie Tininenko qualified for her 1st Senior Sectionals in the 200 Fly (2:32).
Kaleb Montgomery broke the 11-12 BAC team record in the 200 Breast (2:57), 100 Breast (1:18) and 50 Breast (36.9).
Ella Klies broke the 11-12 BAC team record in the 100 Fly (1:11.6) and 200 Fly (2:38).
Syler Pizzolato broke the 13-14 BAC team record in the 200 Fly (2:21.2). The previous record was set 21 years ago.
Myah Kunz broke the 15-16 BAC team record in the 50 Back (32.9).
Individual Event Champions
Peter Thompson - 50 Back, 50 Free, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly
Hayden Jakub - 100 Free, 50 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 50 Back
Josie Cancro - 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 400 Free
Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Free (Tie), 50 Breast, 200 Breast
Ella Klies - 400 IM, 100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 IM
Liam Kerns - 200 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast
Samantha Sheridan - 800 Free, 400 Free, 200 Free, Mile
Kaleb Montgomery - 200 IM, 50 Breast, 50 Fly
Jonas Johnson - 200 Back, 100 Fly
Syler Pizzolato - 800 Free, 200 Fly
Ethan Brown - 50 Back, 200 IM
Adrienne Hasiak - 400 Free, 200 Free
Michael Van Keuren - 200 Fly, 200 Free
Tucker Rice - 200 Fly, 200 Free
Ty Zarbock - 50 Fly, 400 IM
Jaycie Wippert - Mile
Vanessa Sheridan - Mile
Sennett Pizzolato - Mile
Alyson Early - 100 Free
Tucker Rice - 100 Free
Paxon Tavares - 50 Breast
Claire Kaufman - 100 Fly
Bailey Rehm - 400 Free
Lexi Carey - 400 Free
Lola Sheridan - 200 Fly
Kylie Tininenko - 200 Fly
Relay State Champions
11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay: Ella Klies, Ava Cancro, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak
15+ Boys 200 Free Relay: Peter Thompson, Long Huynh, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice
11-12 Boys - 200 Medley: Luke Adams, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonas Johnson, Jonah Schmalz
13-14 Girls - 200 Medley: Kelly Early, Myrka Hardy, Bailey Rehm, Mack Hanson
15 and Over Boys 200 Medley: Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh
11-12 Girls 400 Free: Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak, Ava Cancro
11-12 Boys 400 Free: Jonas Johnson, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonah Schmalz, Luke Adams
15 and Over Boys 400 Free: Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice, Long Huynh
