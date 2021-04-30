MSU Billings girls basketball camps
Montana State Billings will conduct separate girls basketball camps this summer at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The K-8 camp will be held Jun 7-9. Grades K-4 will meet each day from 9 a.m. to noon, while grades 5-8 will meet from 1-4 p.m. For information, visit www.msubcamps.com or call 406-657-2369.
The grades 8-12 elite camps will take place June 9-11 and July 21-23. Commuter and overnight campers are welcome. Contact Alisha Breen at 406-657-2346 or Kevin Woodin at 406-657-2368 for information, or visit www.msubcamps.com.
The high school camps will be held June 11-13 and July 23-25. Varisty and sub-varsity divisions are available. Teams are guaranteed five games. Contact Alisha Breen at 406-657-2346 or Kevin Woodin at 406-657-2368 for information, or visit www.msubcamps.com.
Football
15th Annual Blewett Kicking Camp
GREAT FALLS — Anders Blewett, who played football at Harvard and kicked on the Billings Outlaws 2006 national championship team, and former Montana State players Trevor Bolton and Tyler Bolton are again set to hold a free kicking camp this June here.
The camp is June 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those in grades 8-12 and June 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for those in grades 8-12 and it will be held at the Paris Gibson Education Center Football Field. Participants may attend one or both sessions.
The camp is sponsored by the personal injury law firm of Hoyt and Blewett PLLC.
The camp teaches the fundamentals of kicking in football, including field goal kicking, punting, and kickoffs.
Camp instructors Anders Blewett, Drew Blewett, Tyler Bolton and Trevor Bolton were all-state players for Great Falls, who played in the Shrine Game and college football.
Participants should wear soccer cleats, or low-cut cleats and bring footballs and tees if they have them. Campers should avoid high top footwear.
For information, visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp/ or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 801 2nd Ave. North or via telephone at 727-6099.
Golf
Hilands
Ladies Opener
1st: (tied) Kee Dunning-Shawnee Krauszer-Jill Bentz-Nikki Jacobson-Cindy Walter, 35; Shannon Jensen-Carolyn Campbell-Amy Anderson-June Larson-Sherry Fagan, 35.
3rd (tied): Jenny Auer-Kathy Barr-Jill Venable-Mary Jane Knisely-Nancy Wandler, 37; Tarra Grazley-Tiffany Blades-Linda Fasching-Amberly Pahut-Laura Simonson, 37; Darlene Rector-Debra Bonogofsky-Jo Pates-Coleen Lind-Karen Korell, 37
