Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
LAUREL — Tom Shea of Billings claimed the first Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament of the year by defeating Mark Kemp of Livingston in the challenge championship match by a score of 189-183 at Fat Cat Lanes. Kemp forced the second match by winning the first match by a score of 203-187.
With the win, Shea took home $234 and Kemp pocketed $200.
The high game was posted by Robert Brown with a 300 in match play. The top qualifier was Fred Kunz of Cody, Wyo., with a 909 for four games.
Honor scores posted were Kunz (716), and Keith Loran of Billings (705).
There were 43 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings: (Shea, Kemp, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Ken Taft, Dave Winslow, Mark Hodges (Butte), John Whitaker (Roundup), Daryl Recanati, Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyo.), Bryan Steele, Keith Loran, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Kirk Morgan (Cody, Wyo.), Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Ron Engelhardt, Robert Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Dan Dolan, Steve Kennedy (Sheridan, Wyo.), Mike Hardesty (Bozeman), John Lafko (Laurel), Mike Chappel (Livingston), Bruce Pelzel, Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Darrell Reinhardt, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Les Comer (Dillon), Jim Blakeley (Roberts), Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Lewis Mogle (Forsyth), and George Maragos.
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Fireside Lanes in Billings. There will be one shift of qualifying at 9 a.m. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 55 and older with both men and women invited to bowl. If any bowlers are planning on attending the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve your place in the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.