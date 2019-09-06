Golf
Holes-In-One
Karen Finnegan aced the 101-yard hole No. 8 at Yellowstone using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Don Finnegan, Bill Toner, and Ron O'Donnell.
Amy Adams aced the 155-yard hole No. 8 at Par 3 using a 6-hybrid. Witnesses were Courtney Kosovich, Marnee Moore, and Nikki Waldo.
Yellowstone
43rd Annual Tee It Up For Kids
Net: KTVQ, Jon Stepanek/Scott Breen/Casey Conlon/Russ Resinger, 127; Jones Construction, Bryce Terpstra/Dayne Dyer/Jerry Milligan/Jeff Schneider, 127; Firstmark Construction, Jeremiah McGee/Justin Gipe/Travis Steinmetz/Dan Lueken, 129; Northland Automotive, Greg Kemmis/Susie Kemmis/Kam Kemmis/Brian Henderson, 130.
Gross: Northwest Mutual, Mark Sorlie/Jerry Pearsall/John Neisen/Brian Linde, 144; Anderson, Hedge, Wagner, John Hedge/Seth Hedge/C.B. Wagner/ Tim Kienitz, 148.
Hilands
Friday Ladies
Point Par
9 Holes: Barb Thomas.
18 Holes: 1, Janet Reiter; 2, Carolyn Campbell; 3, Candice Godfrey.
Flags: 4, Janet Reiter; 8, Pauline Basso; 9, Reiter; 13, Reiter; 17, Basso; 18, Reiter.
Eaglerock
Flight 1: Gross, Halley McDonald/Lenita Martinson 70; Laura Wilson/Karlene Lehfeldt 74; Sharon Spooner/Lavon Ashworth 76. Net, Shirley Ebert/Cheryl Sandbak 61; Laurie Lee/Karia Rochcitz 62; Jane Erickson/Kathleen Wagner 64.
Flight 2: Gross, Irene Kawane/Verna Uffelman 78; Kandi Boyer/Pier Brewer 81; Danni Bestrom/Carla James 85. Net, Cathy Repnak/Barb McLeod 61.4; Robin Geck/Marie Anderson 63; Traci Hirsch/Cyndi Pearce 68.4.
Flight 3: Gross, Kate Syth/Brenda Mason 78; Amy Adams/Courtney Kosovich 85; Pam Kaufman/Jeanette Bejot 88. Net, Kelly Torske/Donna Newell 63; Marnee Moore/Nikki Waldo 64; Bonnie Wutzke/JoAnn Dodd 64.4.
Flight 4: Gross, Roxy Jensen/Patty Fleming 84; Linnhe Reed/Kim Wright 85; Kim Halverson/Susan Olsen 87. Net, Linda Dukart/Cynthia Marble 61.7; Jen Stark/Rosan Foran 63; Kathy Jo Eskro/Sherri Schlachter 65.7.
Flags: 1, Brenda Mason; 2, Jen Stark; 3, Shirley Ebert; 4, Mason; 5, Courtney Kosovich; 6, Lenita Martinson; 7, Laura Turner; 8, Amy Adams (hole in one); 9, Robin Manning; 10, Halley McDonald; 11, Cheryl Sanbak; 12, Lynn Redman; 13, Dani Bestrom; 14, Stark; 15, Mickey Edwards; 16, Jeanette Bejot; 17, Laura Wilson; 18, Donna Newell.
Soccer
Knights of Columbus
Soccer Challenge
Boys and girls ages 9-14 can participate in the Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College.
Awards and prizes given and there is no fee to participate. No soccer experience is needed.
For information, contact Andy Mikes at 406-652-5594.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Dan Dolan, 256-230-215-701, Fireball
Fireside: Travis Ernster, 243-234-225-702, Fireball
