Wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
2020 Brodie Gorder Memorial Iron Eagle
at Sidney
Tot: 40 Dayton Riffel 1st.
Bantam: 55 Connor Riffel 2nd.
Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st, 65 Kash Farnsworth 1st, 70 Jacoby Dinardi 4th.
Novice: 60 William Alves 1st, 80 Aiden Rudie 6th, 90 Bridger Leland 2nd, 120 Tayden Norby 2nd, 130 Tayden Norby 3rd, Boston Ketterling 5th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.