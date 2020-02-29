Wrestling 

Billings Wrestling Club

2020 Brodie Gorder Memorial Iron Eagle

at Sidney

Tot: 40 Dayton Riffel 1st.

Bantam: 55 Connor Riffel 2nd.

Midget: 50 Joel Alves 1st, 65 Kash Farnsworth 1st, 70 Jacoby Dinardi 4th.

Novice: 60 William Alves 1st, 80 Aiden Rudie 6th, 90 Bridger Leland 2nd, 120 Tayden Norby 2nd, 130 Tayden Norby 3rd, Boston Ketterling 5th.

Tags

Load comments