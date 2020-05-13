Golf
Pryor Creek
Seniors
Shamble: 1, Ned Johnerson, Daniel Singer, Cliff Frank, Patrick Sherman 111; 2, S/C-Dave Malek, Cliff Pickens, Clint MacIntyre, Rick Reid, 117; 3, Bruce Grendahl, Rick Ward, Don Meseberg, Ron Whitworth 117; 4, Chuck Plum, Steve Staebler, Doug Wilson, Kenny Southworth 118
Lake Hills
3-Best Ball: 1, Gary Amundson, Lanny Fred, Rich Lorenz, Bob Nisbet; 2, (tie) Joe Barbero, John Hamby, Todd Koepp, Jim Brown, John Glen, Ron Pearson, Mike Sullivan; 3 (tie) Tom Cushing, Pat Joyce, Doug Stenglein, Howard Sumner, Dan Carroll, Jim Kern, Jake Ketterling, Milt Strong
