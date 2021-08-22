Golf

Hilands

August couples scramble: Jeff and Kerry Gruizenga, Matt and Martita Overby 27.8; TJ and Mackenzie Umemoto, Mark and Jody Sulser 28.9; Cote and Kimberly Mangel, Rusty and Tiff Gackle 30.4.

Yellowstone

Club Championships

Overall Men’s Champion: Jerry Pearsall 146

Overall Ladies Champion: Kathie Dugger 169

Overall Senior Ladies Champion: Liz Halverson 189

Overall Ladies Low Net: Jalene Conlon 143

Overall Junior Champion: Trey Haber 169

Championship Flight-Men

Gross: 1st 146 Jerry Pearsall; 2nd 150 Jim Bob Coleman.

Net: 1st 144 Scott Ostrum.

Flight 1

Gross: 1st 160 Justin Moser; 2nd 162 Andy Schmitt 

Net: 1st 152 Mike Follett 

Flight 2

Gross: 1st 167 Doug McBride; 2nd 169 Rod Kastelitz

Net: 1st 150 Mark Bentson

Flight 3

Gross: 1st 182 Ian Grosulak; 2nd 183 Jon Stepanek

Net: 1st 153 Jeff Winkler 

Flight 4

Gross: 1st 192 Allen Halter; 2nd 209 Pat Burton

Net: 1st 170 John Braun

Championship Flight-Ladies

Gross: 1st 169 Kathie Dugger; 2nd 183 Tiffani Coleman 

Net: 1st 157 Liz Halverson

Flight 1

Gross: 1st 194 Mary Halstvedt; 2nd 195 Traci Hirsch 

Net: 1st 159 Natalie Heinzeroth 

Flight 2

Gross: 1st 195 Jalene Conlon; 2nd 215 Kari Bentson

Net: 1st 160 Jennie Typanski 

Juniors

Rory McIlroy Flight: 1st 94 Rory Ryan

Tiger Woods Flight: 1st 89 Avery Hunter; 2nd 93 Jack Nielsen

Ben Hogan Flight: 1st 182 Palmer Coleman; 2nd 194 David Ramshaw

Phil Mickelson Flight: 1st 169 Trey Haber; 2nd 178 Evan Winkler

