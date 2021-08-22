Golf
Hilands
August couples scramble: Jeff and Kerry Gruizenga, Matt and Martita Overby 27.8; TJ and Mackenzie Umemoto, Mark and Jody Sulser 28.9; Cote and Kimberly Mangel, Rusty and Tiff Gackle 30.4.
Yellowstone
Club Championships
Overall Men’s Champion: Jerry Pearsall 146
Overall Ladies Champion: Kathie Dugger 169
Overall Senior Ladies Champion: Liz Halverson 189
Overall Ladies Low Net: Jalene Conlon 143
Overall Junior Champion: Trey Haber 169
Championship Flight-Men
Gross: 1st 146 Jerry Pearsall; 2nd 150 Jim Bob Coleman.
Net: 1st 144 Scott Ostrum.
Flight 1
Gross: 1st 160 Justin Moser; 2nd 162 Andy Schmitt
Net: 1st 152 Mike Follett
Flight 2
Gross: 1st 167 Doug McBride; 2nd 169 Rod Kastelitz
Net: 1st 150 Mark Bentson
Flight 3
Gross: 1st 182 Ian Grosulak; 2nd 183 Jon Stepanek
Net: 1st 153 Jeff Winkler
Flight 4
Gross: 1st 192 Allen Halter; 2nd 209 Pat Burton
Net: 1st 170 John Braun
Championship Flight-Ladies
Gross: 1st 169 Kathie Dugger; 2nd 183 Tiffani Coleman
Net: 1st 157 Liz Halverson
Flight 1
Gross: 1st 194 Mary Halstvedt; 2nd 195 Traci Hirsch
Net: 1st 159 Natalie Heinzeroth
Flight 2
Gross: 1st 195 Jalene Conlon; 2nd 215 Kari Bentson
Net: 1st 160 Jennie Typanski
Juniors
Rory McIlroy Flight: 1st 94 Rory Ryan
Tiger Woods Flight: 1st 89 Avery Hunter; 2nd 93 Jack Nielsen
Ben Hogan Flight: 1st 182 Palmer Coleman; 2nd 194 David Ramshaw
Phil Mickelson Flight: 1st 169 Trey Haber; 2nd 178 Evan Winkler
