Golf
Hole-In-One
Josh McGough aced No. 2 on the Elmer Link Course at Pryor Creek. He used a 48-degree wedge on the 124-yard hole. Witness: Matt Jackson.
Bowling
300 game by Cory Morgan
Cory Morgan bowled a 300 game Thursday night at Fireside Lanes. It was the final game of a 683 series (190-193-300). Morgan is carrying a 209 average. This was his first 300 this season and eighth overall.
