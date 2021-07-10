Golf
Laurel
Lady Jubilee
Flight 1
Gross: Morgan O’Neil/Kinsey Irvin 70; Amber Griffith/Ashley Griffith 76
Flight 2
Gross: Laura Turner/Kelly Miner 89; Gay Elliot/Lindsay Fenton 89; Cathy Kroch/Marla McGowen 89
Flight 3
Gross: Mandy Hurr/Kandi Boyer 88; Bonnie Riley/Sharon Torski 90
Flight 4
Gross: Mickey Campbell/Danylle Volbrecht 95; Elvida Wilcox-Regina Zeilstra 98
Flight 1
Net: Sandy Wilson/Lisa Forney 64
Flight 2
Net: Candy Albert/Dell Kay Bertino 67
Flight 3
Net: Shawna Tjaaland-Ivy Ekle 69
Flight 4
Net: Linda Frickel/Linda Jacobson 64
