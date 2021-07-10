Golf

Laurel

Lady Jubilee

Flight 1

Gross: Morgan O’Neil/Kinsey Irvin 70; Amber Griffith/Ashley Griffith 76

Flight 2

Gross: Laura Turner/Kelly Miner 89; Gay Elliot/Lindsay Fenton 89; Cathy Kroch/Marla McGowen 89

Flight 3

Gross: Mandy Hurr/Kandi Boyer 88; Bonnie Riley/Sharon Torski 90

Flight 4

Gross: Mickey Campbell/Danylle Volbrecht 95; Elvida Wilcox-Regina Zeilstra 98

Flight 1

Net: Sandy Wilson/Lisa Forney 64

Flight 2

Net: Candy Albert/Dell Kay Bertino 67

Flight 3

Net: Shawna Tjaaland-Ivy Ekle 69

Flight 4

Net: Linda Frickel/Linda Jacobson 64

