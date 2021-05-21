AAU Basketball
Morehouse Hoops Collective, a girls AAU team from Montana, won the high school division at the Belles Blastoff Tournament in Spokane, Washington, during the weekend of May 14-15. MHC defeated NW Blazers X 51-37 in the championship game, and finished the tournament with a 3-0 record.
The MHC team was made up of Montana players including Layla Baumann of Billings West, Emma Timm, Becky Melcher and Alyse Aby of Laurel, Brae Eneboe of Conrad and Lainey Smith of Miles City.
Golf
Lake Hills
Wednesday Ladies: Gross: Cheryl Sandbak 44. Net: Donna Timmerman 32.
Flags: 10, Deb Dougherty; 11, Kathy Holt; 12, Marie Anderson; 13, Katie Winden; 14, Cyndi Pearce; 15, Katie Gustin; 16, Cyndi Pearce; 17, Janell Keeling; 18, Iris Hart.
