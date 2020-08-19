Golf

Lake Hills

Seniors

Orange Ball Scramble: Del Hayter, Rod Kessler, Kent Richmond, Milt Strong 64; Steve Ballock, John Glen, Tony Nave, Cobey Theade 66; Gary Amundson, Ted Cerise, Rick Hadd, Si Simonsen 66; Ron Burke, Bob Frank, Sam Kirkaldi, Jim Reno 67; Bill Benjamin, Mark Hansen, Mike Joyce, Paul Mock 67.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Vegas: Jim Anderson/Dale Hudiburgh/Ken Lind/Meredith Reiter 56; Jim Hauptman/Chet Birkeland/Jake Korell/Dave Kinnard 57.

Laurel

Seniors

Best Ball: Mike King/Jack Brilz 66; Denny Marek/John Palagyi 66.

Gross: Randy Michael 83.

Net: Rick Ketterling 73.

Pryor Creek

Seniors

Shamble, 2 net scores: Kirt Christensen, Dan Vogt, Michael Cary, Allen Saylor 114; Max Erickson, Paul Hart, Bob Hanson, Willie Stecher 115; Ned Johnerson, Rick Ward, Joel Leite, Jim Beckers, Jim Pickens 117; Mike Songer, Cliff Frank, Scott Armstrong, Harvey Susott 117; Chuck Plum, Bill Lackman, Gary Scheutzle, Kenny Southworth 119.

Par 3

Low Putts

Flight 1: Irene Kawane 30, Ginny Simpson 31, Elvira Wilcox 31, Corrine Grimm 32, Barb Whittle 32, Carol Simmons 32.

Flight 2: Karen Smith 30, Barb Grubbs 30, Jeannie Astle 32, Gina Zeilstra 33, Joyce Pulley 35.

Flight 3: Barb Herda 32, Susan Stewart 33, Joyce Norris 35, Joyce Ramseier 35.

Flight 4: Alice Nickoloff 35, Janet Cook 36, Sharon Feeley 37.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

2 best nets: Ed Butler, Pete Conway, Bill Pederson, Tim Schug 115; Richard Stiener, Lew Gundlach, Steve Schieno, Jim Rostron 116 (card playoff); John Steele, Steve Hellenthal, Ted Rist, Frank Wittenberg 116; Paul Parker, Morris Cortez, Doug Green, Bob Gilbertson 116; Wally Hoilter, John Junnila, Jim Hatten 117; Gary Good, Lane Snyder, Ralph Snyder, Harvey Tripple 118.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day

Quota player vs. field: Wallace Anderson 2, Patrick Burton 1, Dale Peterson 0, Phillip Griffin 0.

